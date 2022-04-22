The first Clash of the Cats of the season was held on Tuesday at Logan County High School. Logan County was hosting Russellville on the softball and baseball fields at the same time, leaving fans with a choice of which game to watch. On the baseball diamond, the Cougars handled the Panthers 15-0 in three innings. The softball game went the full seven innings as both teams were locked into a pitchers’ dual. In the end, the Lady Cougars won 2-0.
In the first inning of the softball game, both teams went three up, and three down. It was obvious early that Logan County’s Shelby Gettings and Russellville’s A’miyah Collier both came to the pitcher’s circle with their best stuff. The first hit of the ball game was a Kinley Holloway single to left in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Panthers would match that single in the top of the third when Brinley Mason popped one out to the right field.
Neither team could catch a break at the plate or capitalize on opportunities until the bottom of the fifth. The third hit of the entire game came from Logan County’s McKenzie Robinson to lead off the fifth for Logan County. After a strikeout, dealt by Collier, Hailey Burgess reached on another single. The Lady Panthers got a quick ground out from the next batter, but Logan County moved the runners to second and third with two outs.
Shelby Gettings cracked a liner to center field on the first pitch of her at bat, plating two runs. The two RBIs from Gettings would eventually prove to be the only runs of the game.
The Lady Panthers came to bat in the top of the seventh inning with one final chance, down 2-0. Jaylah Kees hit a single to get things going. Reese Croslin hit into a fielder’s choice to follow, putting a runner at first with one out. Shelby Gettings got Addie Mosier swinging to record the second out of the inning. Matt Matt Penrod stepped to the plate, representing the tying run with two away. On the first pitch, Penrod scorched a double to center. Grayce Mefford scooped up the ball as Reese Croslin rounded third and headed for home. Nora Epley caught the throw from Mefford and fired to catcher Emerson McKinnis. Emerson applied the tag for the third out, ending the game in a dramatic fashion.
Logan County moves to (9-6) on the season and currently holds the top spot in the district with a record of (2-0.)
Russellville is (11-4) on the year with a (1-1) district record.
The Lady Cougars had five hits in the game. Kinley Holloway hit two singles. Gettings, Robinson, and Hailey Burgess also hit singles in the win.
Russellville got a double from Penrod and singles from Mason and Jaylah Kees.
Shelby Gettings allowed three hits and no runs in the win. She recorded three strikeouts and walked one.
A’miyah Collier struck out five for Russellville while allowing five hits and two runs. Collier also walked one.
IN BASEBALLOn the baseball field, Logan County had 11 hits in the 15-0 win over Russellville. Caleb McCoy hit two doubles. Tripp Wadlington, Davin Yates, and Connor Binkley also hit a double each. Wadlington had four RBIs in the game.
Isaac Stanley pitched for the Cougars and struck out seven out of the nine batters in the game for Russellville. He allowed no hits, no runs, and no walks.
The Cougars climb to (7-8) on the year while Russellville falls to (0-11).
