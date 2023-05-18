Logan County High School hosted the 13th District tournament this week for baseball and softball. The district consists of Logan County, Russellville, Todd County Central, and Franklin-Simpson. Logan County was the top seed in softball, and Franklin-Simpson was #1 in baseball.
In the opening round on Monday night, the Lady Cougars knocked off Todd County 3-1. The Lady Cougars scored all three runs in the third inning. The Lady Rebels plated their lone run in the top of the fourth. Hailey Burgess, Sydni Blick, McKenzie Robinson, and Shayla Johnson all hit for Logan County.
In the circle, Johnson struck out seven while allowing only one run on three hits.
On the baseball field in the early game, Russellville fell to top-seeded Franklin 16-1. The Panthers had one single by Eric Zamarripa. The Panthers end the season with two wins.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Cats in the late game at the softball field. The final was 12-9. Russellville had 12 hits in the game. Jaylah Kees, Ja’eda Poindexter, and A’miyah Collier each hit a double. The Lady Panthers got triples from Rayleigh Roberts, Ja’eda Poindexter, and A’miyah Collier.
Collier went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on five hits. She recorded seven strikeouts.
The final Monday night game on the baseball field featured Logan County and Todd County. The Cougars won big, 10-2. Logan scored six runs in the third inning to go up for good after falling behind early. In the bottom of the sixth, they tacked on three more runs to end the game.
Davin Yates, Kade Wall, Brady Hinton, Milam, and Samuel Hayes each recorded hits for the Cougars. Chance Sweeney went the distance on the hill, striking out 12 and allowing one earned run.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers were scheduled to play in the district championship game after the NDL press deadline on Wednesday.
The Wildcats defeated the Cougars in the baseball championship on Tuesday.
