Logan County High School hosted the 13th District tournament this week for baseball and softball. The district consists of Logan County, Russellville, Todd County Central, and Franklin-Simpson. Logan County was the top seed in softball, and Franklin-Simpson was #1 in baseball.

In the opening round on Monday night, the Lady Cougars knocked off Todd County 3-1. The Lady Cougars scored all three runs in the third inning. The Lady Rebels plated their lone run in the top of the fourth. Hailey Burgess, Sydni Blick, McKenzie Robinson, and Shayla Johnson all hit for Logan County.

