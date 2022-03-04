The lights were bright and the fans were loud for the opening round of the 4th Region tournament on Monday at WKU’s Diddle Arena. The Russellville Lady Panthers drew the Bowling Green Lady Purples for the third time in four years. Once again, the Lady Purples were the heavy favorite to win with a record of (25-7) overall and (12-0) in the 4th Region coming into Monday’s game.
The Lady Panthers played hard in the uphill battle, but in the end Bowling Green had too many weapons. The Lady Purples won 70-32.
A’miyah Collier led the way with 12 points at WKU. Anastasia Dowlen finished with eight. Brinley Mason and Jaeda Poindexter each had five. LaReesha Cawthorn and Jaylah Kees scored one point apiece.
Russellville finishes the season with a record of (9-16.)
