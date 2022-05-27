The 4th Region baseball tournament started on Monday. Logan County hosted the first round after winning the 13th District tournament. The Cougars drew a very familiar team when it comes to Regional tournament time. The Bowling Green Purples have been drawn in five of the last seven Region tournaments for Logan County. The Purples won all five of those games to end the season for the Cougars. On Monday, Bowling Green came from behind to win once again, 11-8.
Logan County came into the 4th Region tournament red-hot, winning the last 13 games. The Cougars knocked off the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats to win the 13th District tournament last week.
On Monday, The Cougars took a 3-1 lead after the first inning. The Purples scored one in the second inning, but Logan County kept the lead until the third inning when Bowling Green put two on the board. It was 5-3 in favor of the Purples when Logan scored on a grounder in the bottom of the 4th to keep it close at 5-4.
In the top of the 5th inning, the Purples put up four runs to make it 9-4. Logan County would not give up, adding another run in the bottom of the 5th. Bowling Green scored their tenth and eleventh runs in the top of the 6th. The Cougars added three in the bottom half to make it 11-8. Neither team was able to add runs in the 7th inning and 11-8 was the final.
The Cougars end the season (23-10) with a district championship trophy.
