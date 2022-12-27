The Logan County Cougars started the season with four straight losses this year, but now find themselves on the other side looking forward. With a 68-58 win over Montgomery Central on Wednesday, the Cougars notch their fourth straight win. Coach Josh Fricks’s squad has now won five of their last six games.
The Roy’s BarBQue/First Southern National Bank Shootout was held on Tuesday and Wednesday this week at LCHS. The Cougars defeated Calhoun Academy from South Carolina 65-54 on Tuesday. On Wednesday they won against Clarksville Christian, 76-45 and Montgomery Central, 68-58.
