The Logan County Cougars Boys Soccer team hosted the crosstown rival Russellville Panthers in the first Clash of the Cats of the new season. The Cougars prevailed in overtime 4-3 in a hard-fought match. An incredible finish to what was an exciting night of soccer between the two programs.
Within the first five minutes of the game, Russellville’s offense struck as forward JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson found the back of the net with the assist coming from midfielder Samuel Cruz to take the early lead 1-0. Despite the offensive pressure from the Panthers, Cougars goalie Felix Fernandez made two huge saves to keep within striking distance. Fernandez finished the night with seven saves and three goals allowed during the match.
Coming out of the half, the Cougars were looking to strike back as the offense struggled during the first half. Daniels Dawson would tie the game putting the first points on the board for the Cougars in the middle of the second half. Dawson would once again find the twine within 12 minutes left of the game, taking the lead 2-1. Dawson was the offensive catalyst keeping the pressure on with the assist to Layne Harris on Logan’s third goal of the night to push the lead up by two.
The Panthers would not go down without a fight, with just under eight minutes remaining, forward Akshar Patel made a great pass to set up Immanuel Clayton for the goal bringing the Panthers within one. The door was closing for a comeback, but inside the two-minute mark, Patel found the back of the net to tie up the game and send it into overtime with the score 3-3.
In the overtime period, it would be the Cougars who found themselves victorious, as Dawson would get his second assist of the night to forward Luis Ojeda to hit the game-winning goal and take the 4-3 overtime win.
The two programs will face off again this season on Sept. 5 when Russellville will host that game. This week, Russellville goes on a road trip against Edmonson County, and they’ll play Grayson, Russell, and Hart County in Glasgow at the Scotties Classic. As for Logan’s upcoming schedule this week, they will play Franklin-Simpson and Lyon County at home and travel to Butler County on Saturday.
