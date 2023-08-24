The Logan County Cougars Boys Soccer team hosted the crosstown rival Russellville Panthers in the first Clash of the Cats of the new season. The Cougars prevailed in overtime 4-3 in a hard-fought match. An incredible finish to what was an exciting night of soccer between the two programs.

Within the first five minutes of the game, Russellville’s offense struck as forward JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson found the back of the net with the assist coming from midfielder Samuel Cruz to take the early lead 1-0. Despite the offensive pressure from the Panthers, Cougars goalie Felix Fernandez made two huge saves to keep within striking distance. Fernandez finished the night with seven saves and three goals allowed during the match.

