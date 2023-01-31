The second meeting between our two local High School teams was held Friday on Logan County’s basketball court. The Clash of the Cats always draws a huge crowd as Russellville and Logan County face off a few times a season. The first meeting between the two teams was a draw, with Logan County winning one and Russellville winning one. The Lady Cougars won 54-37 and the Panthers claimed victory, 59-53 back on January 6.
On Friday night, the Lady Panthers won 44-35 while the Panthers finished 57-46 over the Cougars.
During the first game, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a slim early lead. It was 11-9 after the first. Logan County tied it up going into halftime at 18. Russellville widened the gap in the 3rd and went into the final frame leading 29-23. A’miyah Collier scored six in the final quarter for Russellville, hitting four key free throws along the way. The Lady Panthers held on to win 55-45.
Collier was the leading scorer for Russellville with 18. Lareesha Cawthorn hit for 13 in the win. Brinley Mason scored eight and Jordin Morris finished with five.
Gracie Borders scored 17 for the Lady Cougars. Nora Epley was next up with five. TaKyiah Mason and Brenley Adler scored four each. Emily Borders finished with three while Emerson McKinnis had two points.
The Lady Cougars are now (12-10) on the year. Russellville is (11-9.)
The boys tipped later in the evening. The game was close until the Panthers started pulling away late in the 3rd.
After the first frame, Russellville held a slight lead at 9-8. At the break, it was 19-17 in favor of the visiting Panthers. At the end of the 3rd period, the Panthers were up 37-32. Russellville hit 11 out of 14 free throws in the 4th period and held on to win 57-46.
Tutu McKeage scored a team-high 16 for Russellville. Senior Nick Woodard was just under that with 15 points in the win. Eli McMurry finished with 11. Jayden Russell scored eight points against the Cougars. Andrew Dowlen had four, Jayren Byrd scored two, and AJ Woodard hit a free throw.
For the Cougars, Evan Campbell scored 12 points. Zane Batten and Brady Hinton had ten each. Kade Wall finished with nine. Tyler Johnson had four points. Jack Delaney scored one.
The Panthers are now (6-13) this year. Logan County is (7-15.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.