The second meeting between our two local High School teams was held Friday on Logan County’s basketball court. The Clash of the Cats always draws a huge crowd as Russellville and Logan County face off a few times a season. The first meeting between the two teams was a draw, with Logan County winning one and Russellville winning one. The Lady Cougars won 54-37 and the Panthers claimed victory, 59-53 back on January 6.

On Friday night, the Lady Panthers won 44-35 while the Panthers finished 57-46 over the Cougars.

