Wednesday, Feb. 15th at Logan County High School was a special day for head coach Todd Adler and football players: defensive and offensive linemen Jaxon Kenner and Kadin Switzer; linebacker and running back Ryland Nichols, and defensive end and running back Ryan Rayno who together signed their letters of intent to play collegiate football.

“I am really proud of these guys as they put a lot of work in,” coach Adler said. “They, along with other seniors, have played quality minutes since their freshman year. I hope they have set the bar for future classes coming up for what you have to do to get to the next level. More so now, if you don’t have the GPA (grade point average) and test scores, you will not get the opportunity to get this look. A lot of kids can play but don’t take the classroom seriously. These four guys have an average GPA of 3.92. Awesome achievement of putting grades first and athletics second.”

