Wednesday, Feb. 15th at Logan County High School was a special day for head coach Todd Adler and football players: defensive and offensive linemen Jaxon Kenner and Kadin Switzer; linebacker and running back Ryland Nichols, and defensive end and running back Ryan Rayno who together signed their letters of intent to play collegiate football.
“I am really proud of these guys as they put a lot of work in,” coach Adler said. “They, along with other seniors, have played quality minutes since their freshman year. I hope they have set the bar for future classes coming up for what you have to do to get to the next level. More so now, if you don’t have the GPA (grade point average) and test scores, you will not get the opportunity to get this look. A lot of kids can play but don’t take the classroom seriously. These four guys have an average GPA of 3.92. Awesome achievement of putting grades first and athletics second.”
Nichols and Switzer, who are cousins, will attend Campbellsville University, and Kenner will attend Georgetown University as both schools compete together in the Mid-South Conference. All three are excited to be competing against each other in conference play.
“I love the whole campus,” Nichols said. “I looked at it and when I did, I realized it was the perfect place for me. Everything fits out and seems like I am wanted there. Having my cousin there with me will make everything simpler and we can support each other while we are there.”
“I think that Campbellsville is a great opportunity for me. It was the best fit for me with an opportunity to do great things there,” Switzer said. “It’s going to be great that my cousin will be my roommate, someone I already know well. We are both on the same schedules, so it should be a really easy transition.”
“At the end of the season, they pursued me really hard,” Kenner said. “They wanted me to come on a visit and when I got there, I felt like this is where God wants me to be at.”
Rayno will attend Kentucky Wesleyan, which competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
“The Kentucky Wesleyan coaches convinced me of my decision,” Rayno said. “It’s more about the athlete/coaching relationship and that’s what I am after. During my tour, I saw some other athletes I have played against like K.J. Hardesty at South Warren. He signed, and I am really excited to be a teammate to him and others.”
Since 2020, the four seniors have been an intricate part of three Class 4-A Region 1 District 1 regular season, region runner-up and champion, and a state semifinalist championship. During that time offensively, Kenner and Switzer were part of the offensive line that allowed Rayno to score 43 rushing touchdowns on 467 carries for 3,586 yards. He also had 17 receptions for 275 yards receiving for a touchdown. Defensively, Nichols had 87 total tackles with two fumble recoveries and one fumble forced. Kenner had 27 total tackles with a fumble recovery and Switzer had 18 total tackles with a fumble recovery.
Kenner, who in May will become the school’s first student to graduate with a high school diploma along with a college Associate’s Degree — using his COVID season to take college courses — will be majoring in business marketing and sales while Nichols will be majoring in business or teaching. Rayno will be majoring in business administration and Switzer is undecided but has several areas of interest.
