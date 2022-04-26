Frick hired as LCHS Boy's Basketball Coach

Josh Frick has been hired as the new boy’s head basketball coach for Logan County High School.
Frick comes to LCHS after eight seasons as head coach at Graves County High School where his teams amassed a record of 162-90 while winning six district championships. Frick led his team to a regional championship during the 2016-17 season and followed it up the next season with a regional runner-up. In 2017, Frick had the opportunity to be an assistant coach for the KY/OH All Star Game, helping lead the Kentucky team to victory.
“Coach Frick will be a great addition to our coaching ranks,” said LCHS Athletic Director Greg Howard. “He has a tremendous basketball mind and a history of success, and he will also serve as a positive role model for our student-athletes.”
Prior to becoming the head coach at Graves County, Frick spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach with the Eagles, winning seven district titles and three regional championships.
“I am excited to join the Logan County family and community,” said Frick. “My focus will be on building relationships and pushing student-athletes to meet their goals both on and off the court. I look forward to working with coach Howard and the entire athletic department to give our athletes the best opportunities and experiences.”
Frick is a graduate of Murray State University and earned his Master’s degree from the University of the Cumberlands. Frick has been married to his high school sweetheart, Kimberly, for 13 years. They have three children, Cooper (11), Kynlee (8), and Asher (1).
There will be a “Meet the Coach” event to formally introduce Coach Frick on Tuesday, April 26th at 1 p.m. in the LCHS gym.
