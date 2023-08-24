The Logan County Cougars Football team took on the Warren Central Dragons on Friday night in their season opener in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl. The Cougars kicked off the game with an exclamation point on special teams forcing and recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff. It would set the tone for the rest of the game as they cruised to a 57-14 victory over Warren Central.

Running back Eli Hawkins would plunge into the endzone for the first points of the game for the Cougars after they recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff inside the 20-yard line, a drive lasting just 38 seconds into the first quarter. Each team traded punts, but the Cougars’ third offensive drive led to points as Davin Yates connected with receivers Brady Hinton, and Jack Delaney. The touchdown pass caught by Hunter Holloway at the five-minute mark would put them up 14-0.

