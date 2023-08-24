The Logan County Cougars Football team took on the Warren Central Dragons on Friday night in their season opener in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl. The Cougars kicked off the game with an exclamation point on special teams forcing and recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff. It would set the tone for the rest of the game as they cruised to a 57-14 victory over Warren Central.
Running back Eli Hawkins would plunge into the endzone for the first points of the game for the Cougars after they recovered the fumble on the opening kickoff inside the 20-yard line, a drive lasting just 38 seconds into the first quarter. Each team traded punts, but the Cougars’ third offensive drive led to points as Davin Yates connected with receivers Brady Hinton, and Jack Delaney. The touchdown pass caught by Hunter Holloway at the five-minute mark would put them up 14-0.
The following kickoff would be returned for a touchdown by Dragons running back KeioVon Wells, followed up with the 2-point-conversion to narrow Logan County’s lead 14-8.
Holloway would once again play a pivotal role in the Cougar offense as he capped off the next drive with another receiving touchdown pushing the Cougar lead to 21-8, finishing the day with three catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
The player of the game with arguably the play of the game was Davin Yates, taking it to the house, down the left sideline for 86 yards and a touchdown, as Kyla Bilyeu’s lone PAT miss of the night, would push the Cougars lead to 27-14. Bilyeu connected on 5-of-6 attempts for the night, Yates went on to finish the game with 323 yards combined.
Special teams was arguably the most impactful phase of the game for both squads and it is a facet of the game that goes under the radar, but it was in the spotlight for this contest. Towards the end of the third quarter, lineman Keige Shoemake blocked a punt and the Cougars recovered the ball at the opposing 45-yard-line to continue pressuring the Dragons’ defense.
Hinton, Delaney, and Lucas Cross would all chip in with a TD apiece. On the other side of the ball, Delaney and Tyler Johnson were credited with an interception. Hawkins and Delaney led the team in tackles on the night with eight apiece. A strong start for the Cougars’ season in all three phases of the game as they look to keep up the momentum of the young season in their next game at home on Friday against Rossview High School at 7 p.m.
