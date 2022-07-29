Bentley Farmer, 10, of Adairville, is heading to the World Series in South Carolina Friday, July 29 as part of the Springfield Dixie Youth Baseball League. Bentley plays for the Jackets — the 9-10-year-olds who won the Tennessee State Championship.
Bentley, who is in the 5th grade at Adairville, is the son of Corey Farmer Russellville and Lea Kirby of Adairville. He is the grandson of Marsha Bailey of Russellville and David and Sherry Spencer from Adairville.
