Russellville Middle School Soccer Wins Against Franklin-Simpson 2-0
- By Kelly Phillips kphillips@newsdemocratleader.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnson back in Logan to face murder charges
- The Beginning: The Fear of the Lord
- Shots fired In Colonial Inn parking lot, woman hit by vehicle
- Logan County Jail report
- Logan Memorial Medical Group Adds Logan Family Practice
- Fifth Street Mural complete
- Chamber Chats
- Auburn to designate roadside market area
- Truck stolen from H&R Agri-Power
- Traffic Safety Checkpoint Reminder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.