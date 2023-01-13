Russellville picked up two wins in a row this week after defeating Butler County and McLean County. The Lady Panthers hosted Butler County on Saturday, 46-45. On Tuesday, the final was 52-38 over McLean.
LaReesha Cawthorn scored 21 in the win over Butler County. A’miyah Collier finished with 14. The Lady Panthers avenged the earlier season loss to the Lady Bears back on December 16th.
