It was senior night Thursday when the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots came to town. The Cougars honored their only senior Dakota Clinard in a ceremony between games.
The Patriots came into Logan County and faced a much-improved team from the one they defeated 48-33 back in January. Allen County scored the first 4 points of the game and jumped out to an 11-6 lead but the Cougars would come roaring back and cut the deficit to 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Logan would then go on a 6-0 run to start the second quarter to go up 19-13 before allowing the Patriots to go on a 10-2 run of their own to go up 23-21. Clinard would get a steal and finish with a layup, Davin Yates would hit a 3 and Brady Hinton would hit one of two from the line for the Cougars to take a 27-25 lead at the half.
Cougars would continue to play well defensively in the third quarter and got scoring from Jack Delaney, Chance Sweeney, Kade Wall, and Yates to go up 39-37 at the end of three. Logan would finish an 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter and be up 44-37. The Patriots would then chip away at that lead and tie the game with 3:14 left. Allen would score and then Clinard would answer. Allen County would score again with :52 remaining going up 53-51. Wall would go 1-2 from the line and ultimately the Cougars fell to the Patriots 55-52.
Logan would leave several points on the floor going 8 of 19 from the line.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Yates with 12 followed by Clinard and Sweeney with 10 each, Wall and Delaney with 6 each, Zane Batten 5, JunVontre Dillard 2, and Brady Hinton 1.
Cougars took on Franklin-Simpson Monday in the first round of the 13th District Tournament at Logan County High School.
