In the opening round game of the 4th Region Baseball Tournament at Bowling Green High School this past Monday night, there were three ties and only one lead change that happened in the final at bat. The Logan County Cougars’ baseball team led throughout most of the game, however, they suffered a 7-6 walk off loss to the Bowling Green Purples that eliminated them from the tournament and brought forth an abrupt end to their season.
Runs came hot, heavy, and fast throughout the game. The Cougars scored in the top of the 1st inning as Brady Hinton’s RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead.
The Purples tied the game in the bottom half of the same inning as Ethan Madison’s RBI single made the score 1-1.
Logan County capitalized on an opportunity in the top of the 2nd as a fielding error by Bowling Green allowed a run to score for a 2-1 lead.
The Cougars added to their lead in the top of the 3rd as “Smalls” Hayes and Tate McLean each had an RBI single and then scored another run on a wild pitch for three runs, making the score 5-1.
The Purples responded in the bottom half of the same inning as Dom Davis, Evan Schallert, and Luke Idlett picked up RBIs that tied the game at 5-5.
Logan County regained the lead on a bases loaded walk that made the score 6-5. But the Purples pulled even on Madison’s RBI double, his second RBI of the game, tying the game once again, this time at 6-6.
Scoring was at a premium in the 5th and 6th innings as they entered the 7th and final inning still tied. The Cougars couldn’t score in the top of that inning but the Purples did. Grayson Newman’s RBI single gave them the 7-6 walk off win and advanced the team to the semifinal round of the 4th Region Baseball Tournament.
“Just too many free passes for us and we didn’t pitch well,” Cougars’ head coach Ethan Meguiar said. “Proud of the way our guys competed. Had some chances to score even more, hit some balls hard right at them. Even played good defense but that’s been us all year. Just been really hard to put all three aspects of the game together consistently this year.”
The trio of Logan Gidcumb, Chance Sweeney, and David Yates surrendered 10 walks as a whole as all seven runs allowed were earned,
Yates led the team with two runs scored as himself along with ”Smalls” Hayes, Brady Hinton, Tate McLean, and Kade Wall each had a hit. Hayes, Hinton, McLean, and Isaac Stanley each had an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.