In the opening round game of the 4th Region Baseball Tournament at Bowling Green High School this past Monday night, there were three ties and only one lead change that happened in the final at bat. The Logan County Cougars’ baseball team led throughout most of the game, however, they suffered a 7-6 walk off loss to the Bowling Green Purples that eliminated them from the tournament and brought forth an abrupt end to their season.

Runs came hot, heavy, and fast throughout the game. The Cougars scored in the top of the 1st inning as Brady Hinton’s RBI single gave them a 1-0 lead.

