The Russellville Boys Middle School soccer team played Logan County on Monday, Aug, 15. Logan Boys led at halftime 2-1, however, in the second half, the Panthers controlled the game with their offense and won 4-2.
Russellville MS Soccer takes the win
- By Tim Bollenbecker
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Logan County Grand Jury Indictments
- Three charged with sexual crimes against minors
- Logan County Jail Report
- Arrest made in Deerlick burglary, shooting
- Facing the truth
- Father shoots, kills son
- Two School Resource Officers hired
- Logan County Jail Report
- Russellville native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
- Home invasion draws gunfire, man shot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.