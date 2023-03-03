Russellville broke a 30-year Regional win drought with a solid performance over Greenwood on Sunday. The 58-51 win was the first at the Regional tournament for the Lady Panthers since 1993. With the Panther band rocking Diddle Arena, and the Russellville fans so loud at times the ref’s whistles were hard to hear, the ladies in black and gold cruised to a good team victory.

The Greenwood Lady Gators started the game shooting hot as the Lady Panthers tried to find a way to slow the long shots. The Lady Gators hit four 3-pointers in the first period and led 15-8 after one. Early in the second quarter, Greenwood had the largest lead of the game when they pulled out nine points ahead of the Lady Panthers.

