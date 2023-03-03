Russellville broke a 30-year Regional win drought with a solid performance over Greenwood on Sunday. The 58-51 win was the first at the Regional tournament for the Lady Panthers since 1993. With the Panther band rocking Diddle Arena, and the Russellville fans so loud at times the ref’s whistles were hard to hear, the ladies in black and gold cruised to a good team victory.
The Greenwood Lady Gators started the game shooting hot as the Lady Panthers tried to find a way to slow the long shots. The Lady Gators hit four 3-pointers in the first period and led 15-8 after one. Early in the second quarter, Greenwood had the largest lead of the game when they pulled out nine points ahead of the Lady Panthers.
Russellville’s defense started to click in the 2nd as the Greenwood shots found the net less and less. The Lady Panthers hit 6-of-7 free throws in the 2nd period and pulled within three points at 24-27 at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, Russellville started to find a groove. They outscored Greenwood 17-10 in the 3rd and took a 41-37 lead going into the 4th.
Russellville carried that momentum into the final eight minutes of the game and held the Lady Gators to secure the win.
A’miyah Collier scored 24 points on the night to lead the Lady Panthers. LaReesha Cawthorn finished with 17 after getting off to a slow start. The Senior Jordin Morris had nine points. Brinley Mason scored six and Jaylah Kees had two.
Cawthorn grabbed 20 rebounds for Russellville and Jordin Morris had 14 to help the defense.
Russellville scored 16 points off of turnovers.
The Lady Panthers will play in the 4th Region semifinals tonight against Barren County.
