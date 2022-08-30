The stands were full of eager spectators at Logan County High School on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Logan County Volleyball hosted one of its division rivals the Todd County Rebels. The atmosphere was buzzing with energy. Not only was it “Alumni Night,” where the team recognized past alumni of Logan County High School Volleyball, but it was also the first match of the season.
The action kicked off right away as both teams exchanged points. Logan County would go on to narrowly win the first set by a score of 25-21. The Rebels would not go down without a fight. In the second set, the Rebels pulled away early with a score of 23-11. After a late game push by the Cougars, the final score went to the Rebels 25-16. Logan County would then rally behind junior Middle Whitney Christian who led the team with 13 kills. The Cougars soared past the Rebels in set three winning with a score of 25-15. In the fourth set, the Rebels could not stop the Logan County attack, as senior Caroline Kelly had 10 kills on 16 attempts with a stunning 0.438 hit percentage on the night. The final score of the fourth and final set went to Logan County 25-19.
