Logan County hosted a boys and girls doubleheader on Friday. Warren East came to town for a pair of games at Logan County High School. The games were also the first of the year at home for the Cougars.
The Lady Cougars picked up a solid win against the Lady Raiders. The final was 53-39. Gracie Borders led the team with 20 points on the evening. Nora Epley was just behind her with 18. Emily Borders finished with six.
