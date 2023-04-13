The Russellville Lady Panthers, the defending 13th District Softball Tournament champions, suffered their first loss in 13th District play as they were shutout 5-0 by the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats at the F-S Soccer and Softball Complex last Tuesday night.
All four teams in the district include Franklin-Simpson and Russellville along with the Logan County Lady Cougars and the Todd County Central Lady Rebels are all 1-1 in 13th District play.
A’miyah Collier suffered the loss in the circle for Russellville. She pitched a complete game, going all six innings, allowing five runs, three of them being earned,
Franklin-Simpson scored a run in the bottom of the 1st inning as with 2 outs, Kloie Smith’s RBI single scored Allie Utley, who led off the inning by being hit by a pitch to reach base, for a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the 2nd, with runners at 2nd and 3rd, Ava Holland laid down a sacrifice bunt but the throw to first base would be an error and two runs scored that made the score 3-0.
“We have had around 20 errors over the last three games,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Ryan Davenport said. “For the most part, we have had our good parts this season but we have some not so good moments and we need to get our heads right. They are not in a good place right now.”
Russellville had a golden opportunity to cut into their deficit as they had bases loaded with no outs. But a strikeout and a double play with a diving catch on the outfield by Holland with the throw to Utley at second ended their best scoring chance of the game.
“We left too many runners on base,” Davenport said. “Bases loaded with no outs, we should have gotten at least two runs but we didn’t do that.”
The Lady Cats added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th as their defense and pitching did not let them get going as the Lady Panthers lost 5-0.
Zori Stout picked up the win for the Lady Cats as he also pitched a complete game, throwing all seven innings,
“I am so glad the team is finally coming together. It seems like everybody is on the same page right now,” Lady Cats’ head coach Todd Caudill said. “We got some young girls making some tremendous defensive plays. It’s really nice to have those three with speed in our outfield. Warren East has always had a ton of speed out there and I feel like we have that this season. They have a great chance to make a play if they are anywhere near the ball. We never let them get going. We had two game winning defensive plays. A good win for us tonight.”
With all four teams even after two district games played, every 13th District game becomes important as The Lady Panthers will play at the Logan County Lady Cougars next Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. in a varsity/JV doubleheader.
