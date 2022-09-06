The stands were packed on both sides of the field Friday night for the annual football “Clash of the Cats” showdown.
This year the game was held at Logan County High School. The Cougars won the game 54-0. The final score was the largest margin of victory in the Clash since Russellville defeated Logan County 69-0 in 2013.
On Friday, Logan County received the kickoff to start the game. After a few stalled drives by both sides, the Cougars scored at the 7:47 mark after recovering a fumble and running it in. The kick after was good by Kyla Bilyeu. The Cougars led 7-0. That’s how the first quarter would end.
The second quarter would prove to be the nail in the coffin for Russellville. Logan County scored four times in the quarter and took a 35-0 lead into the break.
Logan County added two more touchdowns in the 3rd quarter and one final score in the 4th to take the 54-0 win.
Davin Yates had 134 yards and two touchdown passes in the win. Brady Hinton finished up the night with a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Cougars.
Ryan Rayno ran for 140 yards and two scores. Tobey Sydnor added a touchdown run in the win.
JunVontre Dillard caught four passes for 121 yards. Two of those were touchdowns. Dayton Blackford also caught a touchdown for 43 yards.
Logan County’s kicker, Kyla Bilyeu went 6-for-6 kicking extra points.
For Russellville, Labryan Nourse ran for 23 yards. AJ Woodard had 22 yards on the ground. Nick Woodard caught one pass for 22 yards. Caleb Harper and Noah Stovall also caught a pass.
Up next for Russellville will be Warren East at Rhea Stadium this Friday.
Logan County travels to Franklin.
See pages A5-6 for more photos
