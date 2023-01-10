The first Clash of the Cats was played on Friday night at Russellville High School. The stands were packed full for the exciting game between the cross-town rivals. The Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers squared off for the first game of the evening. The now (10-6) Lady Cougars knocked off the Lady Panthers (5-7) by a score of 54-37. In the finale, Russellville boys (5-9) defeated the Cougars (5-10) 59-53.

The Logan County Lady Cougars started the game with Emily Borders and Gracie Borders pouring on the points in the first period. There were 15 points between the two ladies. Gracie hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in the opening frame. The Lady Cougars led 20-6 after one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.