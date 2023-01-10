The first Clash of the Cats was played on Friday night at Russellville High School. The stands were packed full for the exciting game between the cross-town rivals. The Lady Cougars and Lady Panthers squared off for the first game of the evening. The now (10-6) Lady Cougars knocked off the Lady Panthers (5-7) by a score of 54-37. In the finale, Russellville boys (5-9) defeated the Cougars (5-10) 59-53.
The Logan County Lady Cougars started the game with Emily Borders and Gracie Borders pouring on the points in the first period. There were 15 points between the two ladies. Gracie hit two 3-pointers and two free throws in the opening frame. The Lady Cougars led 20-6 after one.
Russellville scored 11 in the second period. A’miyah Collier hit for five in the period. It was 33-17 in favor of the visiting Logan County going into halftime.
Logan took control for good in the third frame on Friday night. They scored 15 points with the Lady Panthers only managing five. The final was 54-37 for Logan County.
Gracie Borders scored 22 for Logan. Emily Borders finished with 15. Ta’Kyiah Mason had eight in the win. Nora Epley scored six.
For the Lady Panthers, LaReesha Cawthorn scored 11. A’miyah Collier hit for ten. Jordin Morris finished with six, while Brinley Mason scored five.
In the boys game, Russellville had control early in the game. The Panthers led 13-6 after the first period. Nick Woodard hit for seven out of the gate. The second period was closer in scoring. The Panthers put up 14 before the break while Logan County scored 13. Colby Collins drained two 3-pointers and two free throws in the second period. The score was 27-19 going into the locker room.
The Cougars caught fire in the third period and outscored Russellville 17-14. Zane Batten hit for six. Kade wall scored four in the period. The score was closer at 41-36 going into the 4th period.
Both teams played well in the final frame. Collins scored six for the Cougars. Batten hit for five. The Cougars got 17 points in the 4th. Layne Steele got six points in the 4th period, including four free throws. The Panthers held on to win 59-53.
Nick Woodard scored 18 points in the win. Jayren Byrd had 11 points. Tutu McKeage finished with eight points in the game. For Logan County, Colby Collins finished with 14 points. Zane Batten finished with 13. Jack Delaney scored nine. Kade Wall put up seven in the Clash.
