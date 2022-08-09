Football is back! Logan County hosted Apollo in a scrimmage at Logan County High School on Friday. The Regular season will start against Allen County on Aug. 19th at Warren East.
The Cougars look to pick up where they left off last season after a deep run in the playoffs. Logan County made it to the State semi-final game against Boyle County. Boyle County went on to win the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.