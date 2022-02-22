Thursday night, Coach Dedra Adler’s Lady Cougars took the court for senior night in their last regular season game of the season against the Lady Patriots from Allen County-Scottsville. The team was fresh off a 5 point loss to Hopkinsville on Tuesday night and came out ready to play from the opening tip.
Despite the change in the lineup in honor of senior night, the Lady Cougars showed their prowess early jumping out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the 1st quarter and expanding that lead to 29-11 at the half. Once they came out of the locker room to start the second half, the Lady Cougars continued their strong offensive and defensive effort and eventually overcame the Lady Patriots 56-39. Seniors Kadyn Costello, Samarah Dowell, and Sierra Seiber along with their teammates finished out the regular season with a record of 21-11.
The win wound up a successful week for Coach Adler as she reached her 100th career win and was named 4th Region Coach of the Year by the KABC. She had this to say about the evening: “Such a fun night! It was a great night to get to honor our cheerleaders on their recent success, our middle school teams, and our seniors! Kadyn, Samarah, and Sierra are all such great kids and I was glad they got to have a great senior night. Overall, I was thrilled with the intensity we played with defensively, which I think is what drives the offense. I also liked that Allen County threw a lot of defenses at us and we responded well, which is good to see going into the post season. Just a great team win where everybody did their part.”
The Lady Cougars were led in scoring by Gracie Borders with 15 followed by Kadyn Costello with 12, Nora Epley 10, Emily Borders 9, Emerson McKinnis 4, Sierra Seiber 3, Elana Edler 2, and Carrie Gloyd 1.
The Lady Cougars will take on the Lady Panthers tonight in the first round of the 13th District Tournament at Logan County High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.