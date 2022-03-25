Logan County played at home for the first time this season on Saturday. The Cougars hosted Ohio County in a 9-6 loss. Wyatt Blake and Davin Yates each led the team with two hits each. Kade Wall had two RBIs in the game. Logan Gidcumb had seven K’s in four innings pitched.
The Cougars played South Warren on Monday at Logan County High School. Conner Binkley drilled a 2-run home run, but the Cougars came up just short, 6-5.
Caleb McCoy hit three singles in the game against South Warren. Chance Sweeney had two hits and an RBI. Davin Yates, Brady Hinton, and Wyatt Blake also hit safely in the game.
Sweeney was the starting pitcher, going four innings. Keaton Slaughter and Davin Yates came in and worked later in the game.
The Cougars are set to play at South Warren again tonight.
The Russellville Panthers played Heritage Christian in the first home game of the season last Thursday. The final was 5-2 in favor of the visitors.
On Monday, the Panthers hosted University Heights. Coach Kenneth Edmond’s team played a much-improved ballgame but fell 3-1.
Eric Zamarripa and Davin Holloway each hit singles in the game. Holloway tossed seven innings for Russellville and recorded five strikeouts.
The Panthers will play Clinton County in the All “A” Classic tonight.
