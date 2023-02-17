The 2022-23 basketball regular season draws to a close this week. The district tournament starts on Monday and the brackets are now set. All games will be at Todd County Central High School this year.

Monday’s action kicks off with the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and the Russellville Lady Panthers tipping at 6 p.m. After the conclusion of the opening game, the Wildcats will take on the Cougars in boys action.

