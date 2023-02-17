The 2022-23 basketball regular season draws to a close this week. The district tournament starts on Monday and the brackets are now set. All games will be at Todd County Central High School this year.
Monday’s action kicks off with the Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and the Russellville Lady Panthers tipping at 6 p.m. After the conclusion of the opening game, the Wildcats will take on the Cougars in boys action.
On Tuesday, the Lady Cougars will play the Lady Rebels at 6 p.m. Following that game, the Rebels play the Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
The girls championship is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. The boys final is on Friday at 7 p.m.
The boys seeding had Franklin-Simpson with the top spot. Todd County is number 2. Russellville finished third and Logan County is fourth.
On the girls side of the bracket, Franklin was also No. 1. Logan County finished second. Todd County is third and Russellville is fourth.
