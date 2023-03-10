The 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association has selected their All 4th Region Teams. These selections were made by the 17 girls’ varsity coaches in the region which includes Logan County Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler and Russellville Lady Panthers’ head coach Orlando Hayden..

Logan County’s Gracie Borders was a first team all-region selection and Russellville’s LaReesha Cawthorne was a second team all region selection. Borders also received the Oak Tree Player of the Year Award during the recognition ceremony.

