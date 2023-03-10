The 4th Region Girls’ Coaches Association has selected their All 4th Region Teams. These selections were made by the 17 girls’ varsity coaches in the region which includes Logan County Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler and Russellville Lady Panthers’ head coach Orlando Hayden..
Logan County’s Gracie Borders was a first team all-region selection and Russellville’s LaReesha Cawthorne was a second team all region selection. Borders also received the Oak Tree Player of the Year Award during the recognition ceremony.
“I want to say thank you to everyone that supported me over the years and helped me work to become the player I am today,” Borders said. “These awards truly mean a lot. I am truly surprised to be selected as the Oak Tree Player of the Year award. My five years flew by fast. And my plan to play in college somewhere. I have some options and a decision to make soon.”
“I’m super proud of Gracie! She’s an extremely hardworking kid and that hard work has paid off for her,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Dedra Adler said. “It has been a pleasure getting to coach her. She has set an excellent example for both current and future Lady Cougars. I look forward to Seeing her continue her career after high school and continuing to pursue her dreams!”
In 26 games, Borders 16.8 points per game and shot 45.4% from the floor, making 149 of her 328 shots. She made 110 of her 144 shots from the free throw line, shooting 76.4%. She grabbed 274 rebounds, averaging 10.5 per game. She led the Lady Cougars to the 4th Region Tournament for the very first time since the 2019-2020 season..
Cawthorne played in 27 games, averaging 17.6 points per game. She shot 43.1% from the floor, making 192 of her 445 shorts. She also made 79 of her 124 free throws, shooting 63.7%. She snatched 350 rebounds, averaging 13 rebounds per game. She played a big part in leading the Lady Panthers in winning the 13th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament since 1999 and advancing to the semifinal round in the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament for the first time since 1993.
“I’m excited to be selected,” Cawthorne said. “I feel like the hard work has paid off. With my numbers, I could have been the player of the year. I feel like when I am by the basket going for rebounds, I get most of my points from getting the rebounds and put backs”.
“For LaReesha (Cawthorne) to be a sophomore, she is really outstanding,” Lady Panthers’ head coach Orlando Hayden said. “I feel honestly with her numbers, she should have been a first team selection as she was the second leading scorer and leading rebounder in our region. Also, A’miyah Collier should have been selected because of the numbers she put up on points, rebounds, assists and steals from the point guard position.”
4th Region Coaches All-Region Teams
Meadow Tisdale-Bowling Green Player of the Year
Gracie Borders — Logan County
Saniyah Shelton — Bowling Green
Abigail Varney — Barren County
LaReesha Cawthorne — Russellville
Kassady London — Metcalfe County
Alexis Taylor — Todd County Central
Tanaya Bailey — Bowling Green
Paisley Ford — Monroe County
Malyea Partinger — Franklin-Simpson
McLaine Hudson — South Warren
Avery Morris — Allen County Scottsville
Landree Moons — Clinton County
Coach of the Year — Kelsey Kirkpatrick-Glasgow
