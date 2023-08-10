RUSNWS-08-10-23 LC GOLF

Cougars’ Karson Rodgers attempts a short putt on the 13th Hole during the Battle at The Creek Tournament at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course last Thursday.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN DAVIS — NEWS-DEMOCRAT & LEADER

The Logan County Cougars’ golf team competed in the Battle at the Creek Golf Tournament last Thursday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School.

The team shot a score of 332 with Karson Rodgers, who had a hole-in-one on the 11th Hole last Monday at Park Mammoth, leading the team with a score of 81.

