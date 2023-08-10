The Logan County Cougars’ golf team competed in the Battle at the Creek Golf Tournament last Thursday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course hosted by Franklin-Simpson High School.
The team shot a score of 332 with Karson Rodgers, who had a hole-in-one on the 11th Hole last Monday at Park Mammoth, leading the team with a score of 81.
“I felt like I hit most of the fairways,” Rodgers said. “I struggled on the fairway shots but I just couldn’t make putts. The weather did play a major part in this today. The fairways were icky, muddy, and the greens were really slow and then sped up when it wasn’t raining. On a normal day, I probably would have shot in the mid 70’s.”
Other scores included Braden Engler with an 83, Hunter Holloway and Riley Shepherd each shot an 84, and Davis Switzer with a 91.
The Cougars had a second team compete in the tournament, shooting a score of 383 led by Zach Krohn with a score of 86. Mason Logsdon shot a score of 94 with Jackson Williams firing a score of 99. Keaton Robertson chipped in with a score of 104 and Sam Britt added a score of 111.
“Tough day out there for them. Started out raining for the first couple of hours. Most of the team couldn’t get it going coming out of the rain, so we ended up having a pretty difficult day,” Cougars’ head coach Will Rosser said. “Karson (Rodgers) played very well. He started off with a triple bogey but ended up leading the team. Also, our JV players Zack Krohn and Mason Logsdon played pretty well but the majority of the varsity team struggled today.”
The Glasgow Scotties won the team portion of the tournament with a score of 300 with Barren County’s Jamison Corbin, who shot a score of 68, winning the individual portion of the tournament in a playoff over Glasgow’s Jace Cook on the 18th Hole. Allen County-Scottsville’s Eli Stamper finished third with a score of 69, with Franklin-Simpson’s Brady Delk firing a score of 70 to finish fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.