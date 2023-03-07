The Russellville Lady Panthers ended their historic playoff run on Saturday after falling to Barren County in the Region semifinal game. The final was 41-27.
The Lady Panthers (16-15) entered the 13th District tournament as the #4 seed and battled to win the district championship for the first time since 1998. They then went on to defeat Greenwood in the opening round of the 4th Region tournament. That win was the first Region win for Russellville since 1993. On Saturday, Russellville played Barren County close throughout most of the game but could not close it out in the 4th period.
From the start of the game, the Russellville defense had Barren County on their toes. The Lady Panthers forced several turnovers and were clearly making the Trojanettes uncomfortable early. The offense struggled, only shooting 4-for-12 in the first period. At the end of the first 8 minutes, it was Barren County 13 and Russellville 9.
The Lady Panthers outscored Barren County in the second quarter, 9-7. They shot 4-for-10 in the quarter, but only hit one free throw out of five attempts. The halftime score was 20-18 Barren County.
After the break, the game remained close throughout the 3rd frame. The difference in the 3rd was Barren County’s 5-for-8 free throw performance. The Lady Panthers only hit three field goals in the quarter. Going into the 4th, it was 30-24, Barren County.
Early in the 4th period, Russellville used their fast and aggressive defense to remain within striking distance but only managed three points in the final frame by the offense. Barren County went on the score 11 in the 4th to close it out 41-27.
LaReesha Cawthorn scored 14 in the game to lead the Lady Panthers. A’miyah Collier had eight points. Ja’eda Poindexter hit for five points in the game.
Russellville finishes the season with a (16-15) record and a District Championship.
