The Russellville Lady Panthers ended their historic playoff run on Saturday after falling to Barren County in the Region semifinal game. The final was 41-27.

The Lady Panthers (16-15) entered the 13th District tournament as the #4 seed and battled to win the district championship for the first time since 1998. They then went on to defeat Greenwood in the opening round of the 4th Region tournament. That win was the first Region win for Russellville since 1993. On Saturday, Russellville played Barren County close throughout most of the game but could not close it out in the 4th period.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.