Russellville Softball wins the 4th Region All-A Classic Softball tournament for the 3rd consecutive year. RHS has won 4 titles in 5 years. The Regional Tournament was played at Russellville Panther Softball Field. Russellville defeated a very good Clinton County team 8-2. A’miyah Collier pitched a complete game striking out 5, and allowing 5 hits, and 2 runs. The Panther defense was perfect in the field committing no errors.
Russellville scored 8 runs off 7 hits led by Collier. Turtle Bell and A’miyah Collier collected multiple hits. Collier was 2 for 2 with 2 homeruns, 3 RBIs, and 2 walks. Senior Catcher Jaylah Kees was 1 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Also collecting hits were Madison Penrod and Reese Croslin. Reese Croslin and Jae’da Poindexter also recorded RBIs.
