BOYS BASKETBALLThe Cougars notched their second win of the season by taking the win Friday night over visiting Cumberland County (65-53). The Cougars are now 2-5 in the young season. They hosted the Roy’s BBQ/First Southern National Bank Shootout starting this week with Calhoun Academy out of South Carolina.

GIRLS BASKETBALLThe Lady Cougars traveled to Hart County this past Saturday for the Kentucky 2A Regional Finals to face 13th District foe, Franklin-Simpson. It was a tough night on both ends of the floor as the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Cougars 57-34.

