BOYS BASKETBALLThe Cougars notched their second win of the season by taking the win Friday night over visiting Cumberland County (65-53). The Cougars are now 2-5 in the young season. They hosted the Roy’s BBQ/First Southern National Bank Shootout starting this week with Calhoun Academy out of South Carolina.
GIRLS BASKETBALLThe Lady Cougars traveled to Hart County this past Saturday for the Kentucky 2A Regional Finals to face 13th District foe, Franklin-Simpson. It was a tough night on both ends of the floor as the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Cougars 57-34.
The Lady Cougars were back in action on Dec. 19 as they took on the visitors from University Heights. The Lady Cougars wasted no time in getting back on the winning track with a decisive 71-41 victory over the Lady Blazers.
The KHSAA just released the initial stat leaders and RPI. The Lady Cougars are represented pretty well on the stat side as Gracie Borders is ranked 42nd in scoring, 6th in free throws, and 7th in rebounding. Teammate Nora Epley is ranked 16th in 3 pt field goals.
SWIMMINGThe Cougars were back in the water last week in a Tri meet against Franklin-Simpson and BGHS. Junior Sarah GIll broke her own 200 Freestyle team record, shaving a second off. Setting the new team record at 2:13.39. Logan took second overall behind Bowling Green High School with a score of 244 for the boys and 167 for the girls. Freshman Aiden Dilliha led the team in points with a total of 35, placing first in the 50 Freestyle in a very exciting close race. He was closely followed by junior Sarah Gill with 33 points, and senior Ethan Dukes with 32 points. Being the second meet this week, the team all stepped up and swam some very fast times. They had 12 Personal Best times in individual events.
“I am so proud of these student-athletes,” said Greg Howard, Logan County athletic director. “This has been a tough week of high-intensity swimming. Every single one of them stepped up to the challenge, swimming new events and against tough competition.”
The Cougars will be facing off against Muhlenberg County on Jan. 5.
This week’s Sports Block is brought to you by Greg Howard, Logan County athletic director.
