The 4th Region Volleyball tournament was held at Russellville High School this week. The Lady Cougars beat Russell County 3-0 in the opening round. Greenwood, Bowling Green, and Clinton County also advanced to the semi-final round after winning on opening night.
On Wednesday, Bowling Green beat Clinton County to earn a trip to the finals. Greenwood defeated Logan County 3-0 to also advance. Logan County ends the season with a record of (25-13) and another district championship.
