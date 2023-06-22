Logan County High School student athletes along with several others in the southcentral KY area were honored at the 6th annual Kentucky Super Prep Awards last Tuesday evening at the Bowling Green Ball Park.
The KY Super Prep Awards presented by Med Center Health is an annual event where student athletes from the southcentral Kentucky area are recognized for their hard work in the classroom, the sport of their choice, and in the community.
Colby Collins won the Gary Force Honda Community Excellence Student Athlete of the Year.
“I am honored to be nominated by my teammates and selected for this award,” Collins said. “I’m a senior treasurer for our FFA chapter. Captain of our basketball team along with being an active member of FBLA. I teach Sunday School class at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. My teammates have always been there to support me. Very thankful to my teachers and to God who has given me the ability to play basketball. I always try to help out anyone that I can and I do it for myself and God.”
Archery teammate Kinsey Harris won the J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Chapel and Crematory Student Athlete of the Year and Isaac Stanley won the Mammoth Outdoors Student Athlete of the Year.
“I have done a lot of community work picking up trash with the baseball team. Also volunteered at the Warren County Humane Society and community service for the city of Auburn,” Stanley said. “This award means a lot. So glad to be nominated. I love representing my school over the past four years.”
LCHS Super Preps Award nomineesArchery (Boys) — Isaac Stanley
Archery (Girls) — Kinsey Harris
Basketball (Boys) — Colby Ty Collins
Basketball (Girls) — Nora Epley
Cross Country (Boys) — Samuel Larson
