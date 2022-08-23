Saturday morning was the 4th Region All “A” Classic volleyball tournament at Russellville High School. The Lady Panthers played Todd County Central during the first round of the single-elimination tournament. The Lady Rebels won the match 2-0 (25-11, 25-8) before going on to win the Regional title later in the day. The Lady Rebels will advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history after winning the region on Saturday.
Lady Panthers Host All "A" Classic
- By Kelly Phillips kphillips@newsdemocratleader.com
