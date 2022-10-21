The 13th District volleyball tournament was played on Monday and Tuesday at Russellville High School. The last time Logan County lost the district championship was 20 years ago on Oct. 17, 2002. The Lady Cats from Franklin defeated the Lady Cougars 2-0 in what was then the 4th District championship. Logan County has dominated the district since. This year was no exception. Logan went 8-0 in district play, winning the championship 3-0 on Tuesday over Todd County.
The tournament got started on Monday with Logan County playing host team, Russellville. The Lady Cougars won 3-0 (25-7, 25-5, 25-8.) Todd County then defeated Franklin-Simpson 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-17) to advance to Tuesday’s championship against the Lady Cougars.
On Tuesday, Logan County handled the Todd County Central Lady Rebels 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14) to take the district crown for the 20th season in a row.
“We are very excited to get the championship win over a very talented and improved Todd County team,” said Coach Caleb Sheffield. “We are getting focused now on the task at hand, which will be preparing for the many talented teams in our region. We know that Bowling Green High School will be the favorite, so we will be focused on that matchup the most. We are very proud of our team and their accomplishments this season, and we feel confident moving into the regional tournament that we have a great chance to make it to state!”
Logan County will play next in the 4th Region tournament.
