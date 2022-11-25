Nine Logan County Cougar football players were selected to the All-SKY Conference Large Division teams last Thursday night at Greenwood High School.
Selections in the Large Division were made by the head coaches in Class 4-A, 5-A, and Class 6-A in South Central Kentucky.
Logan County senior defensive lineman Isaac Poe was selected to the First Team Defense while senior defensive lineman Payton Taylor and linebacker junior Eli Hawkins were selected to the Second Team Defense.
Poe has 86 total tackles, 61 solos with 25 assists, with 8.5 tackles for loss of yards with three quarterback sacks. He has forced two fumbles, recovering one and returning it for a touchdown. Taylor had 68 total tackles, 39 solos with 29 assists, with team highs in tackles for loss of yardage with 17, and sacks along with a fumble recovery. Hawkins leads the team with 113 total tackles, 72 solos with 41 assists, six tackles for loss of yards, and three sacks. He has forced a fumble, recovered two, and returned one for a touchdown with an interception, and returned it for a touchdown.
Senior running back Ryan Rayno along with senior lineman Kadin Switzer were selected to First Team Offense. Junior quarterback Davin Yates, senior wide receiver Zane Batten, senior lineman Jaxon Kenner and sophomore kicker Kyla Bilyeu were selected to the Second Team Offense.
Kenner and Switzer were part of an offense that accumulated 4,810 yards of offense. Rayno has rushed for 2,030 yards on 243 carries for 23 touchdowns along with eight receptions for 93 yards. Yates has completed 139 of 244 passes for 1,778 yards for 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has 368 yards rushing on 76 carries for six touchdowns. Batten leads the team with 39 receptions for 553 yards for seven touchdowns and has a rushing attempt for 4 yards. Kilyeu converted 51 of her 56 extra-point attempts and made one of her two field goal attempts.
“This is awesome,” Cougars’ head coach Todd Adler said. “This is by far the most players we have ever selected for a Logan County team. We have several players that deserved the recognition but there is so much talent in our area. Lots of talented teams with talented players so having nine players selected is humbling and it’s a great honor for our kids to be recognized. And it is really awesome to have the first girl to be selected. For what Kyla (Bilyeu) does for our team is awesome and for her to be recognized against some talented male players is really awesome for her and Logan County High School.”
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Isaac Poe Logan County
Lineman: Julyan McPeak Allen County-Scottsville
Lineman: Simon Ghee Warren East
Lineman: K.J. Hardesty South Warren
Linebacker: Atakis Allen Franklin-Simpson
Linebacker: K.J. Aime Jean Warren Central
Linebacker: Lofton Howard Greenwood
Defensive Back: Augustin Nyembo Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Andrew hatcher Greenwood
Defensive Back: Christian Conyer South Warren
Defensive Back: DeAngelo Patterson Warren Central
Pinter: Payton Cope Allen County-Scottsville
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Lineman: Payton Taylor Logan County
Lineman: Josh Collins Warren East
Lineman: Cody Rito Barren County
Lineman Davyon Barber Bowling Green
Linebacker: Eli Hawkins Logan County
Linebacker: Jake Napier Bowling Green
Linebacker: Grey Price Greenwood
Defensive Back: Daniel Klingman Franklin-Simpson
Defensive Back” Bert Kibawa Bowling Green
Defensive Back: Malik Summers Warren East
Defensive Back: Isaiah Ghee Warren East
Punter: Jonathan Wilson Barren County
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Dane Parsley Warren East
Running Back: Ryan Rayno Logan County
Running Back: Jacen Huddleston Bowling Green
Lineman: Kadin Switzer Logan County
Lineman: Diego Salvador Franklin-Simpson
Lineman: Jari Barber Warren East
Lineman: Jack Ledogar Bowling Green
Lineman: Austin Anderson Bowling Green
Wide Receiver: Aiden Miller Barren County
Wide Receiver: Tray Price Warren East
Wide Receiver: Omari Glover Warren Central
Kicker: Colin Fratus Bowling Green
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Davin Yates Logan County
Running Back: Deuce Bailey Bowling Green
Running Back: Tel Tel Long Greenwood
Running Back: Donovan Bradshaw Barren County
Lineman: Jaxon Kenner Logan County
Lineman: Layton Willis Warren East
Lineman: Braxton Smith Greenwood
Lineman: Cole Meador Allen County-Scottsville
Lineman: Zach McGrew Warren Central
Wide Receiver: Zane Batten Logan County
Wide Receiver: Ahmad Alexander Warren East
Wide Receiver: Easton Barlow Bowling Green
Kicker: Kyla Bilyeu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.