The 4th Region Volleyball tournament opened up on Monday at South Warren High School. Logan County joined Warren East, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville in winning the opening matches and advancing to the semi-finals. The Lady Cougars beat Greenwood, 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20).

On Wednesday, Logan County played Warren East for a chance to advance to the Region final. The Lady Raiders squeezed past the Lady Cougars in a heart-breaker, 3-2 (25-8, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 12-15).

