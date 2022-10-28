The 4th Region Volleyball tournament opened up on Monday at South Warren High School. Logan County joined Warren East, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville in winning the opening matches and advancing to the semi-finals. The Lady Cougars beat Greenwood, 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20).
On Wednesday, Logan County played Warren East for a chance to advance to the Region final. The Lady Raiders squeezed past the Lady Cougars in a heart-breaker, 3-2 (25-8, 18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 12-15).
“We are extremely proud of our girls this season and the amazing accomplishments they had,” said Head Coach Caleb Sheffield. “We have made strides as a program and continue to improve. We didn’t get the end we wanted, but that doesn’t take away from how proud we are of each of these young ladies, and their fantastic season as a whole!”
“It’s always sad to see a season end and last night was no different for me,” said Greg Howard, Atheltic Director for Logan County Schools. “These ladies ended the season at 30-9, won another 13th District Championship, and won the 2A State Championship. They have a lot to be proud of!”
