Logan County is off to a rolling start into the 2022 fall sports season. Teams have been putting in the time and effort to become winners on and off the field of competition. Tuesday was a busy day on campus that was filled with lots of fun and excitement. The Middle School Softball, High School Boys and Girls Soccer, and Volleyball teams were all hosting District match-ups against Todd County Central.

Volleyball — The Lady Cougars started a little sluggish in the first two sets then finished strong in the final two. (25-21, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19). The Lady Cougars win the match 3-1 over the Lady Rebels of Todd County Central. They will be in action again this Friday at the Owensboro Apollo Summer Slam.

