Logan County entered the Class 4A playoffs with the momentum of a (9-1) record. They hosted Allen County-Scottsville in round 1. The two teams met for the first game of the season back in August. The Cougars won that game 26-16. On Friday night, Logan got another win, 35-14.
Ryan Rayno continued to control the run game for the Cougars this week, racking up 130 yards and one score. Davin Yates threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Yates added two more rushing touchdowns as well. Dayton Blackford and JunVontre Dillard each caught a touchdown pass from Yates. Zane Batten led the team with 60 yards receiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.