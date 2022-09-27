Friday night featured both the Panthers and Cougars playing on their own football fields at home. Russellville hosted Barren County and Logan County played Hopkinsville for a district game. The Panthers fell 46-0 while Logan County won their fifth game of the season, 49-28.
The Cougars got 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Ryan Rayno. The senior has 14 touchdowns on the year. Davin Yates and JunVontre Dillard each ran for a touchdown against Hopkinsville. Yates had 85 yards on the ground.
Davin Yates also threw for 166 yards and two scores. Zane Batten caught one touchdown and finished with 56 yards. Harper Butler caught the other touchdown from Yates for 30 yards.
The Cougars allowed 179 rushing yards from Hopkinsville and 166 yards through the air.
The 1A Panthers struggled to move the ball against Class 6A Barren County Trojans on Friday. They collected 42 yards of total offense. Barren County ran for 228 yards and passed for 50 yards.
Caleb Harper had 15 total tackles for the Panther defense.
Logan County will travel to Hopkins County Central this Friday.
Russellville goes to Fulton County.
