Friday night featured both the Panthers and Cougars playing on their own football fields at home. Russellville hosted Barren County and Logan County played Hopkinsville for a district game. The Panthers fell 46-0 while Logan County won their fifth game of the season, 49-28.

The Cougars got 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Ryan Rayno. The senior has 14 touchdowns on the year. Davin Yates and JunVontre Dillard each ran for a touchdown against Hopkinsville. Yates had 85 yards on the ground.

