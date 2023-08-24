The Russellville Panthers Football team took on the Butler County Bears in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl on Friday night, but penalties on the defense and turnovers on the offense were major factors in their 29-7 loss. The offense struggled to keep momentum and the defense stood strong, despite multiple short field positions the turnovers would give to the opposing offense.

The Panthers would force a turnover-on-downs on the first drive of the game for the Bears and take over from their own 5-yard line. Unfortunately a penalty would set the drive back after two strong runs from running back Donovan Armstrong, one of the lone bright spots on the offense. Armstrong finished the game with 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown for the night.

