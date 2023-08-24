The Russellville Panthers Football team took on the Butler County Bears in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl on Friday night, but penalties on the defense and turnovers on the offense were major factors in their 29-7 loss. The offense struggled to keep momentum and the defense stood strong, despite multiple short field positions the turnovers would give to the opposing offense.
The Panthers would force a turnover-on-downs on the first drive of the game for the Bears and take over from their own 5-yard line. Unfortunately a penalty would set the drive back after two strong runs from running back Donovan Armstrong, one of the lone bright spots on the offense. Armstrong finished the game with 12 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown for the night.
Panthers head coach Mikie Benton was optimistic about the offense, “Plenty of good things, we ran the ball well, averaged four yards a carry for the game,” Benton said. “Offensively we moved the ball well, but we didn’t take care of the ball,” he said. The Panthers defense forced a fumble and recovered it from the Bears, but the next drive the Panthers would turn the ball over and it would lead to the Bears first touchdown.
Butler County would score two more touchdowns with a two-point conversion to close out the first half holding onto a 20-0 lead at the break. Russellville received the second half kickoff and marched the ball down the field to score a touchdown on the drive capped off by a 9-yard run by Armstrong into the end zone. With the offensive push, the Panthers defense stood tall again forcing a turnover-on-downs, but a fumble on the following drive would kill any momentum they had off the scoring drive.
The Panthers had 12 penalties and five turnovers for the night against them making life difficult for the offense and the defense. “We beat ourselves last night. Countless penalties especially on defense with the offsides penalties,” Benton said. “With five of them coming on third downs. Which turns into five punts and five more opportunities for us to score points,” he said. “Just have to clean things up, play more disciplined football, and we give ourselves better opportunities to win games,” he said.
The Panthers look ahead to their next game to improve their record and build some momentum at home against Glasgow in the Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic on Friday night.
