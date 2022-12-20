The Cougars hosted the Cumberland County Panthers on Friday. The visitors were seeking their first win of the season. The Cougars were looking for their second win in three games. The final went to the home team, 65-53.

The game was close from the start. Cumberland County came out of the gate firing up 16 points in the first period. Logan County was close behind with 13 to end the first eight-minute period. Zane Batten paced the Cougars in the first with seven points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.