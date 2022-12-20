The Cougars hosted the Cumberland County Panthers on Friday. The visitors were seeking their first win of the season. The Cougars were looking for their second win in three games. The final went to the home team, 65-53.
The game was close from the start. Cumberland County came out of the gate firing up 16 points in the first period. Logan County was close behind with 13 to end the first eight-minute period. Zane Batten paced the Cougars in the first with seven points.
Good free throw shooting in the second helped the Cougars tie the score at 31 going into the locker room, giving Logan County a new beginning on the other side of the break. They shot six-for-seven at the line in the period.
Out of the break, Logan County and Cumberland County exchanged shots back and forth. The Cougars put up 13 in the 3rd while Cumberland posted 12. The score going into the final chapter was 44-43 in favor of Logan County.
The game fell apart for Cumberland County in the 4th period. Logan County got hot and hit for 21 points in the frame. The panthers only scored ten. The Cougars coasted to the win, 65-53.
Jack Delaney led the team with 20 points. Kade Wall finished with 13. Evan Campbell scored 11 in the win.
Logan County is hosting the Roy’s BBQ/First Southern National Bank Shootout starting tonight.
