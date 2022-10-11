The Logan County Cougars have won the district and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 35-18 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday night clinched the top spot for Logan County.
Senior Ryan Rayno ran the show against Madisonville. Rayno had 196 yards and one score in the win. Davin Yates threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Zane Batten had 89 yards and a touchdown through the air. Harper Butler also caught a touchdown from Davin Yates.
The Cougars built a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter after a score each by Rayno and Batten. Madisonville answered back with a short touchdown to make it 14-6 going into the 2nd quarter.
JunVontre Dillard ran for one of his two touchdowns early in the second. Harper Butler caught his touchdown just before halftime. The cougars carried a comfortable 28-6 lead into the locker room.
The only points put up on the board in the 3rd quarter were six by Madisonville. Dillard scored once more in the 4th before Madisonville added one final score. The final was 35-18 in favor of Logan County.
The Cougars (7-1) will play the final two regular-season games on the road before returning home for the playoffs.
(0) comments
