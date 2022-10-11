The Logan County Cougars have won the district and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 35-18 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Friday night clinched the top spot for Logan County.

Senior Ryan Rayno ran the show against Madisonville. Rayno had 196 yards and one score in the win. Davin Yates threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Zane Batten had 89 yards and a touchdown through the air. Harper Butler also caught a touchdown from Davin Yates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.