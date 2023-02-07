Franklin-Simpson came to town for a district double header against Russellville on Friday.
The Panthers traveled to Franklin on Wednesday and took one of two games on the evening.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 3:48 am
Russellville boys downed the Wildcats on Wednesday, 55-44. It was the first time that Russellville was victorious over Franklin-Simpson since Feb. 2, 2018. So naturally, on Friday, Franklin was out for revenge.
The Wildcats got that revenge with a 50-38 win over the Panthers on homecoming night.
The ladies tipped first on Friday evening. With a nearly identical final as the boys game, the Lady Cats won 49-39.
A’miyah Collier had a great game for the Lady Panthers, scoring 18 points. Lareesha Cawthorn scored 14. Ja’eda Poindexter had four points, and Brinley Mason hit one 3-pointer.
The Lady Panthers (11-11) fall to (1-3) in district play.
On the boys side, Tutu McKeage scored a team-high 14 points on Friday. Nick Woodard had nine. Eli McMurry finished with five. AJ Woodard scored four points and Noah Stovall had one.
The Panthers (7-14) are (3-1) in district play.
