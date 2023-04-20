On Saturday, April 15th, Logan County’s tennis team traveled to Barren County and Glasgow for a tri-match. These were some of the tougher teams the Cougars have faced yet.
At Barren County the boys won 3-2 and the girls lost 1-4.
On Saturday, April 15th, Logan County’s tennis team traveled to Barren County and Glasgow for a tri-match. These were some of the tougher teams the Cougars have faced yet.
At Barren County the boys won 3-2 and the girls lost 1-4.
At Glasgow the boys came away with another win 3-2 and the girls just missed it losing 2-3.
“Both teams had some great games but they have some things to improve. We still have many more matches to go before regionals and look to refine those skills before that time,” said coach Greta Winchester
Barren County MatchBoys
Taylor Corbin 3-6, 3-6 “Tough match against a seasoned player,” said Winchester.
Trapper McCarley 8-2
Kyle Bunce 8-0
Joshua Clark & Aidan Hughes 1-6, 1-6 “Played hard against some great doubles players,” said Winchester.
Tanner Robinson & Brock Repsher 8-2
Girls
Maddie McGinnis 3-6, 3-6 “Also tough match, score doesn’t represent just how well she actually played,” said Winchester.
Sarah Howard 2-8 “Played well against a seasoned player,” said Winchester.
Eva Bouldin 8-3
Lillian Harris & Breanna Greenwood 6-7 (1-7), 3-6 “Tough loss against a good doubles team,” said Winchester.
Rhyan Curry & Addison Hughes 2-8 “Not their usual partners, but they played well for first time together,” said Winchester.
GlasgowBoys
Taylor Corbin 6-0, 6-0
Trapper McCarley 8-5 “Was down and came back for the win. Has really improved this year,” said Winchester.
Kyle Bunce 2-8
Joshua Clark & Aidan Hughes 3-6, 1-6
Tanner Robinson & Brock Repsher 8-0
Girls
Maddie McGinnis 3-6, 0-6
Sarah Howard 8-2
Eva Boulding 8-3
Lillian Harris & Breanna Greenwood 3-6, 6-3, Super Tie Breaker (11-13) “Tough loss in the tie breaker, very good team, evenly matched,” said Winchester.
Rhyan Curry & Addison Hughes 2-8
This week’s SPORTS BLOCK is brought to you by Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard.
