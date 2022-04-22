Catching up with LCHS tennis

Last week, Logan County played a tough match against Greenwood and had some great matches. Shoutouts go out to the doubles teams Hannha Britt/ Rhyan Curry and Lily Pearson/ Sarah Howard for their wins.
Against Monroe County, Logan had a team win with Girls 4-0: Giulia Sperandio, Hannah Britt, Lillian Harris, Breanna Greenwood, Maddie McGinnis, Lily Pearson, and Taylor Corbin with match wins.
Butler County at home, the Cougars also had team wins with Girls 4-2 and Boys 4-2: Giulia Sperandio, Maddie McGinnis, Sarah Howard, Lillian Harris/ Breanna Greenwood, Lily Pearson/ Bella Gaddis, Taylor Corbin, Trapper McCarley, Carlo Mazzucco, Kyle Bunce/Sammy Pearson, and Taylor Corbin/Sam Britt
Play against Warren East brought another win for both Logan teams Girls 3-2 and Boys 3-2: again some really tough matches and nail-biting tie breakers.
Giulia Sperandio, Maddie McGinnis, Anna Silvey/ Hannah Britt with wins.
Lillian Harris/ Breanna Greenwood with a tough loss in a super tiebreaker (8-10).
Sam Britt, Taylor Corbin, Trapper McCarley, Josh Clark/ Adain Hughes, Kyle Bunce/ Sam Pearson with wins.
“Congratulations to all these players for their hard work and great play,” said Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard.
