Todd County was the site of the lone district doubleheader on Friday night. The games between Franklin and Russellville were canceled due to the Wildcats being in the 2A tournament. The Rebels hosted the Cougars for a boys/girls double feature. Todd County took the win in both games.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Rebels faced off first. Todd County controlled the game and held on to win 60-47. Gracie Borders paced the Lady Cougars, scoring 17 points. TaKyiah Mason followed with 10. Emily Borders scored nine. Emerson McKinnis finished the evening with four points.
The boys game followed with the Cougars unable to dig out of a massive hole early in the game. The Rebels are off to a fantastic year and took a 21-4 lead after the first period. At halftime, the Rebels were up 47-14 with the starters being pulled in the third frame.
Logan County outscored the Rebels in the final period, 20-5. The final score was 70-48. Evan Campbell scored 13 for Logan. JunVontre Dillard finished with seven. Jack Delaney, Nicholas Blann, Nicholas Thomas, and Tyler Johnson each scored six points.
Both Logan County teams host Allen County this evening.
