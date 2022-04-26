Logan County Girls and Boys Teams win over Russellville Thursday, April 21st. The Girls came away with a (3-2) win and the Boys a (4-1) win. Shout outs to the following players:
• Maddie McGinnis 8-3
• Eva Bouldin a hard-fought win in a tie-breaker (7-5)
• Anna Silvey/ Hannah Britt (8-3)
• Campbell Hamilton/ Reagan Christain (8-6)
• Taylor Corbin (8-4)
• Trapper McCarley (8-1)
• Josh Clark/ Adian Hughes (8-1)
• Kyle Bunce/Sammy Pearson a come back after being down 0-5 (8-6)
“Every match these players keep improving. I’m so proud of these players and the hard work they have put in to grow this season,” said Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.