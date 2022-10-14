The Lady Cougars earned a trip to the 4th Region girls soccer tournament after playing in the district championship last week. The first round of Region games was played on Sunday at Greenwood. Logan County drew a tough match in Warren East. The Lady Raiders came into the tournament with only three losses this season. They won the 15th District championship 4-0 over Barren County.

Logan County fell to Warren East 5-1 in the game. Kyla Bilyeu scored the goal for the Lady Cougars. Maria Rogers had the assist. Rogers led the team in goals this season with six. Natalie Cates, Kyla Bilyeu, Calista Petrie, and Elizabeth Phelps each scored two goals. Goalkeeper Elana Edler recorded 126 saves this season.

