The Lady Cougars earned a trip to the 4th Region girls soccer tournament after playing in the district championship last week. The first round of Region games was played on Sunday at Greenwood. Logan County drew a tough match in Warren East. The Lady Raiders came into the tournament with only three losses this season. They won the 15th District championship 4-0 over Barren County.
Logan County fell to Warren East 5-1 in the game. Kyla Bilyeu scored the goal for the Lady Cougars. Maria Rogers had the assist. Rogers led the team in goals this season with six. Natalie Cates, Kyla Bilyeu, Calista Petrie, and Elizabeth Phelps each scored two goals. Goalkeeper Elana Edler recorded 126 saves this season.
“Our season was a really tough one,” said Head Coach Barry McReynolds. “We had 10 games decided by one goal. On the positive side, the team was doing a lot of things right in order to keep so many games close. Our defense was quite good even though we only had two players returning with significant experience.” McReynolds acknowledged players Ella Moore and Calista Petrie saying both did an outstanding job leading a new group of players filling those roles.
“Elana Edler really did a great job growing in her role as goalie as a first-year player,” said McReynolds. “Offensively we really struggled early to get in sync with only two players returning with significant time in varsity roles from last year. Maria Rogers, Hannah Brown, Natalie Cates, and Elizabeth Phelps made the most out of their experience from last year to blend a new group of attacking players up front.”
At times, said the coach, the team was just incredibly unlucky with shots just barely missing the goal or bouncing off posts or crossbars.
McReynolds said a couple of players, Whitney Celsor and Kyndall McIntosh, returned after a year away and provided a lot of support in positions where the team really needed help. The ladies overcame a lot of injuries that caused the coach to use several different starting lineups during the season.
“All things considered, even though our record wasn’t what we wanted to see, we take a lot of positives and growth into next season,” McReynolds said. “I am proud of the senior leadership we had this season and am grateful for everyone’s commitment to getting better. We look forward to getting back together to get ready for what is ahead.”
