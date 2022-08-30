The Russellville High School girls’ soccer team is only in its fifth season of existence, but has been making great strides.

The program has improved with each new season, winning more games each year of its existence. Last season the program made a huge improvement going from five wins in its third year to 13 wins in its fourth. The team scored more goals than in any other season and had its best defensive season to date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.