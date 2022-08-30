The Russellville High School girls’ soccer team is only in its fifth season of existence, but has been making great strides.
The program has improved with each new season, winning more games each year of its existence. Last season the program made a huge improvement going from five wins in its third year to 13 wins in its fourth. The team scored more goals than in any other season and had its best defensive season to date.
This season has started well for the Lady Panthers, as they are off to a 4-1 start to the year and just last week beat Logan County for the first time in program history.
The team had the following accomplishments in the 2021 season:
- best in program history;
- Most wins in a season — 13;
- Fewest losses in a season — 4;
- Most goals in a season — 54;
- Fewest goals allowed in a season — 35;
- Winners of the B & B Varsity tournament in Greenbrier, TN;
- Regular season District runner — up; top 5 Region ranking both team bests.
“We want to continue to improve each year and make this program into a yearly contender for the District title,” said coach Eric Evans. “We know that it will take hard work from everybody involved but we look forward to the challenge. We have a good group of girls, who give a lot of effort to get better every day, and we can see that improvement starting to show on the field. If we can continue to improve and work hard we can see that idea come to fruition.”
The program has been able to help some of the girls to sign scholarships to colleges to continue to play soccer at the next level and is very proud of that accomplishment as well.
“That we want to be the best version of Russellville girls soccer every year and to help these ladies improve on and off the field so they can go on to be successful, after they have finished school as well,” Evans said.
